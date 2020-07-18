Raymond James Raises Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $9.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KGC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 66,708 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $997,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

