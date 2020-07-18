Raymond James Raises Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$5.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.32.

Shares of HBM opened at C$4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$7.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.90.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$365.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

