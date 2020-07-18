Raymond James Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.29.

Shares of GEI opened at C$21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.18. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.96 and a 12-month high of C$28.34.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.0790159 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.55%.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

