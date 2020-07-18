Raymond James Raises Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $6.75

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $5.75 to $6.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.31.

Shares of CDE opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,894,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,070,000 after buying an additional 514,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,734,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,338,000 after buying an additional 384,278 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,627,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 1,179,310 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $12,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 261,056 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

