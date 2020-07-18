Raymond James Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $76.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AEM. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.99.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $69.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

