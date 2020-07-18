Raymond James Lowers Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $10.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of MERC stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.99 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mercer International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.