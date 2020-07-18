Raymond James Increases Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Price Target to C$6.50

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Uranium Participation from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Uranium Participation from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised Uranium Participation from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

TSE:U opened at C$5.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.35. Uranium Participation has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $694.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2.96.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C$1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$1.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Uranium Participation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

