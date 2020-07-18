Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,274 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $49,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $47.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

