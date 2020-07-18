Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,447 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $52,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $928.13 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,074.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $874.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $998.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $805.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $746.21.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

