Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 75,785 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,785 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $48,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

IWR stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

