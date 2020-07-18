Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 48,178 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,178 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $56,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

