Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 33,163 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $50,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $179.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.