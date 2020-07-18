Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,236,641 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,617,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,236,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $85,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 347.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 30.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

PFE stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

