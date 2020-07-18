Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 203,222 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.69% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $42,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,494,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 39,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $54.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30.

