Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 30,366 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $43,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,164,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,543,000 after buying an additional 42,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 882,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 499,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,065,000 after purchasing an additional 234,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $206.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $211.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.59 and its 200-day moving average is $185.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

