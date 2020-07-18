Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 161,619 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 660.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,619 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.31% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $54,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,635,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKH stock opened at $305.45 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $183.44 and a 1-year high of $307.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.26 and its 200 day moving average is $262.98.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.