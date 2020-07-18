Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 122,843 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,843 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $62,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 88,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 39.2% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $2,190,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $327,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

KO stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

