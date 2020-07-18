Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $67.95 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $67,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,096.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $191.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.40. The stock has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

