Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $55.89 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,965 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Allstate worth $55,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $273,807.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at $33,693,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

NYSE:ALL opened at $91.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

