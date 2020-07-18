Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $53.41 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Boeing worth $53,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average of $215.07. The company has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

