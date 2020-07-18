Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $43.08 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $43,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after buying an additional 977,188 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in 3M by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM opened at $159.89 on Friday. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

