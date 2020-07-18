Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $105.07 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $105,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,589.81.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,515.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,448.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,366.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,577.13. The firm has a market cap of $1,036.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.