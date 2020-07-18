Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,994 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $42,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,989,000 after buying an additional 170,363 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 603,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,341,000 after buying an additional 160,698 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $124.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $124.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.