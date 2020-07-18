Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $41,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Iqvia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.56.

IQV stock opened at $154.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

