Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Kansas City Southern worth $49,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165,739 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 30.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after purchasing an additional 538,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,111,000 after purchasing an additional 331,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.35.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.40.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.