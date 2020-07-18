Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 97,687 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 654,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after buying an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,637,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.