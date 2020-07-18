Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 46,333 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $117,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $308.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

