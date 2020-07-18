Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 15,192 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Clorox worth $44,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Clorox by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Clorox by 242.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,173.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $228.38 on Friday. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $232.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.17 and a 200 day moving average of $184.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

