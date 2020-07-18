Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $72,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $76.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Standpoint Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.