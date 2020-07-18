Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,919 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $43,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,477 shares of company stock worth $1,154,514. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $93.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

