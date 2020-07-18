Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 921,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $49,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,308,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,712,000 after acquiring an additional 91,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,305,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,552,000 after acquiring an additional 222,468 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,105.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,943,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 543,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,763,000 after acquiring an additional 209,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.51 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49.

