Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of L3Harris worth $52,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in L3Harris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter valued at $1,245,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in L3Harris by 11.7% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in L3Harris by 29.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.10.

LHX stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

