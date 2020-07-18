Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 182,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $107,423,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $84,716,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,450,000 after acquiring an additional 356,163 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $19,329,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $266.74 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

