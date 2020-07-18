Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,760 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $47,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $53.35 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46.

