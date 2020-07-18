Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,675 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $80,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 40,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,079 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $324.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $329.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.89 and a 200-day moving average of $304.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

