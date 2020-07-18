Raymond James Cuts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$25.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keyera to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.13.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.54. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.61. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.4180557 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.42%.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 28,700 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total transaction of C$617,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 769,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,565,182. Insiders have sold a total of 68,700 shares of company stock worth $1,494,911 over the last 90 days.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

