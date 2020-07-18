Raymond James Comments on Tc Pipelines Lp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tc Pipelines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now expects that the pipeline company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRP. Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

TRP stock opened at $44.56 on Thursday. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,482,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,253,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 9.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,688,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,226,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,501 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 14,635,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,094 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 19.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,603,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,115,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,846 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.