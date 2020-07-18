Raymond James Boosts Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to $6.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AUY. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $68,476,000. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 31,314.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,150,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,695,000 after buying an additional 7,128,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,840,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 3,741,601 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $11,571,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after buying an additional 2,888,701 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

