Raymond James Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$3.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.90.

Shares of WCP opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $918.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post -0.1840541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0143 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.31%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

