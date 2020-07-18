Raymond James Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $51.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.40.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.41, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.67 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,633,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.