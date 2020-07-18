Raymond James Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $10.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OVV. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

