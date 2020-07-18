Raymond James Boosts Norbord (TSE:OSB) Price Target to C$46.00

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Norbord stock opened at C$40.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -143.26. Norbord has a 1-year low of C$13.01 and a 1-year high of C$44.69.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$626.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$639.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Norbord will post 1.6999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -317.27%.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

