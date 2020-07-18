Raymond James Boosts Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Price Target to C$0.50

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.40 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Firstegy raised Leucrotta Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leucrotta Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Leucrotta Exploration will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

