Raymond James Boosts Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $5.00

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CSFB set a $3.25 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Iamgold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.13.

NYSE IAG opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.08. Iamgold has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.56 million. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the second quarter worth $104,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the second quarter worth $57,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Iamgold by 37,915.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

