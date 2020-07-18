Raymond James Boosts Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target to C$4.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

HSE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$9.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Husky Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.47.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

TSE:HSE opened at C$4.62 on Wednesday. Husky Energy has a one year low of C$2.21 and a one year high of C$11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.34.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.41) by C($1.30). The company had revenue of C$4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Husky Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.55%.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.