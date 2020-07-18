Raymond James Boosts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$19.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CFP. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canfor from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$15.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$6.11 and a 12-month high of C$15.99.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.4030732 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

