Raymond James Boosts Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) Price Target to C$1.90

Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.90 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$1.65 price target on Adventus Zinc and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Adventus Zinc has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 million and a P/E ratio of -30.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.91.

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

