Raymond James Boosts Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target to C$17.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of ADN stock opened at C$15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.94. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$11.11 and a one year high of C$18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $263.32 million and a P/E ratio of 35.46.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.58). The business had revenue of C$31.41 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.67%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

