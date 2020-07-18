Raymond James Analysts Give IMV (NYSE:IMV) a $3.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMV. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of IMV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.11.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IMV by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in IMV in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in IMV by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IMV by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 203,487 shares during the period.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

