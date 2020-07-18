Ravencoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.69 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $132.68 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01885794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00087327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00186741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,621,365,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Graviex, QBTC, Bittrex, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Nanex, IDCM and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

